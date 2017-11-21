PERS employee arrested for embezzlement

An employee with Mississippi’s state retirement system, accused of pocketing $65,000 in benefits that were not hers, turned herself in to authorities Tuesday.

Amanda Combs, 31, of Brandon, turned herself in to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, after being indicted on three counts of embezzlement by a public employee.

While working in the payments processing division at the Public Employees’ Retirement System (PERS), Combs allegedly redirected $65,000 of retiree and beneficiary payments into her own accounts.

If convicted on all three counts, Combs faces up to 60 years in prison and $15,000 in fines.

