Mississippi State ranked #14 in College Football Playoff Top 25

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
After being ranked #16 in the first three College Football Playoff Top 25s, Mississippi State moved up 2 spots. The Bulldogs are #14 in the new rankings released Tuesday night.
Dan Mullen's crew are #16 in the AP Top 25 and #17 in the Amway Coaches Poll. 8-3 MSU hosts Ole Miss Thursday in the Egg Bowl.
College Football Playoff Top 25 - Week 4 Notables
1. Alabama (11-0)
2. Miami (10-0)
3. Clemson (10-1)
4. Oklahoma (10-1)
5. Wisconsin (11-0)
6. Auburn (9-2)
7. Georgia (10-1)
14. Mississippi State (8-3)
18. LSU (8-3)
24. South Carolina (8-3)
The remaining CFP Top 25's will be revealed November 28th, and December 3rd.
