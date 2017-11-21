Mississippi State ranked #14 in College Football Playoff Top 25

After being ranked #16 in the first three College Football Playoff Top 25s, Mississippi State moved up 2 spots. The Bulldogs are #14 in the new rankings released Tuesday night.

Dan Mullen's crew are #16 in the AP Top 25 and #17 in the Amway Coaches Poll. 8-3 MSU hosts Ole Miss Thursday in the Egg Bowl.

College Football Playoff Top 25 - Week 4 Notables

1. Alabama (11-0)

2. Miami (10-0)

3. Clemson (10-1)

4. Oklahoma (10-1)

5. Wisconsin (11-0)

6. Auburn (9-2)

7. Georgia (10-1)

14. Mississippi State (8-3)

18. LSU (8-3)

24. South Carolina (8-3)

The remaining CFP Top 25's will be revealed November 28th, and December 3rd.

