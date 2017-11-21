Federal judge bans executive order targeting sanctuary cities and Jackson

A federal judge has taken action that could affect the Justice Department's targeting of Jackson as a so called sanctuary city.

The ban was handed down Monday on the president's executive order at the center of the DOJ's immigration fight.

Two counties in California filed suit against President Donald Trump's executive order which de-funded sanctuary cities with limited cooperation with immigration authorities.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick permanently blocked the president's order.

Jackson, which was included in letters to sanctuary city leaders from the justice department, is not a sanctuary city.

But it does receive entitlement funds directly from the federal government.

Mississippi has no sanctuary cities.

The Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance believes the city was targeted over its Racial and Ethnic Profiling Ordinance.

"This permanent injunction, as it's been characterized, is sweeping," said MIRA Executive Director Bill Chandler. "It hits all the states, and we're very happy for it because it protects human rights."

The Jackson ordinance was written by MIRA Legal Project Director L. Patricia Ice and passed by the Jackson City Council in 2010.

"I think that he issued the correct decision," said Ice. "I know that the Justice Department is saying that this particular grant that Jackson is supposed to get, the Byrne Memorial Justice Administration Grant, is separate from the other grants that cities are getting. So my understanding is that the Justice Department still believes that they can ban certain sanctuary cities and cities that have sanctuary city policies from getting this particular grant."

The Justice Department is appealing the decision to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The City of Jackson released this statement:

In 2010, the City of Jackson passed an ordinance to protect individuals from illegal racial and ethnic profiling. In short, the City's ordinance serves to protect the legal rights of all individuals, including immigrants, from certain illegal acts. The City is aware of the U. S. District Court for the Northern District of California ruling that the DOJ's threatened actions are rooted in an unconstitutional executive order. Further, the City's anti-profiling ordinance, as worded and practiced, is not in violation of federal immigration laws. The ordinance falls short of establishing a sanctuary from federal immigration laws. However, the ordinance echoes the "sanctuary" promised individuals by the U.S. Constitution against acts of racial and ethnic profiling by the government.

After carefully considering the ruling by the court in California and rulings in other jurisdictions, the City will prepare a response to DOJ's letter.

