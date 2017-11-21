Teacher shortage leads to proposal for temporary teaching licenses

Your child has to pass certain tests to move on to the next grade and their teachers have tests to pass to get their certifications, but that could soon have some exceptions.

The Department of Education is looking for a way to give districts help with the teacher shortage. Help could come in the form of a temporary teaching license that couldn't be renewed more than three years.

The president of the Mississippi Association of Educators Joyce Helmick says it's not enough.

"It's still a band-aid," said Helmick. "We're still not really attacking the issue of the teacher shortage in the right way."

Helmick has long called for a change in teacher pay. She said that's at the root of the teacher shortage.

"Attract those young people who are now going into other fields or going across the borders into other states," Helmick added.

The proposal has different candidates available. One, people who have at least a bachelor's degree in the subject they want to teach.

Another, someone with any degree and 21 hours of the subject to get the license. Both routes would require the individual to also pass a subject area assessment.

One parent had mixed reactions but did make this note.

"One of my sons had a substitute teacher for maybe the whole school year off and on," said Katrice Funchess. "So, there was no consistency. So, if it can bring consistency to the school system then I think it could be OK."

Under the proposal, the requirements would increase in years two and three, with the expectation of working towards full teacher certification.

Details of the proposal can be found in these documents from the November 9 meeting at the Department of Education.

