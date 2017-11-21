Mississippians roll up their sleeves to get flu shots

It's that time of the year dreaded by many. It's flu season and Mississippians are doing what they can to fight the virus.

"You don't want to have the flu," said Jaden Blackmon. "Just go on and get the vaccine."

Blackmon is getting over the flu virus. It is a viral infection that can spread easily. He admits he didn't get the shot this year and that was a bad idea.

“I had to stay in the house and take medicine and I really couldn't move and do anything,” said Blackmon.

Beemon Drugs Pharmacist Whitney Harris couldn't agree more, saying the flu shot is important.

“A lot of people have a misconception that they don't need to get the flu shot so early because it came out about August of this year," said Harris. "People tend to wait, but it takes about two weeks for the antibodies to build up in your system.”

She says a lot of people have been filing in to Beemon's to get the flu shot.

Since September, more than 300 people have rolled up their sleeves for the vaccination.

“Especially your elderly patients, young children, and people with diabetes, asthma -- they are more susceptible to getting the flu,” said Harris.

While over the counter anti-inflammatory medication may help with the symptoms, an annual flu shot can help prevent it.

“Those folks that aren't getting vaccinated," explained Harris. "If they are exposed to the flu, it's a lot easier for them to get the flu and then pass it on to others. So we definitely, definitely need it.”

The CDC recommends annual influenza vaccinations for everyone aged six months and older. It's also recommended that you wash your hands and drink plenty of water to help prevent yourself from getting the flu virus.

You can see a map of flu activity estimates from the CDC here.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.