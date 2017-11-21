More Bulldogs and Rebels on the mic to preview Egg Bowl

We're less than 48 hours from the Egg Bowl. Mississippi State and Ole Miss play for the 114th time, the 90th time that the Golden Egg is up for grabs.

More Bulldogs and Rebels were asked about the matchup and the rivalry.

Aeris Williams - Mississippi State junior RB

"Their defense is pretty good. We're going to go out and attack them like a regular game. I mean, I know it's a rivalry game, we like to win every game. We're going to go out there and win this one."



Jordan Ta'amu - Ole Miss junior QB on playing 1st Egg Bowl

"When I first got here, everytime I walked past them, they were like Beat State. I knew that was a huge thing for our fans and our coaches and just everybody here in Mississippi. So I'm super excited to play them this week."



Kylin Hill - Mississippi State freshman RB

"As a child, people have been telling me if you go to Mississippi State you have to beat Ole Miss. They tell you the rivalry from way back. Once I came here, I knew what I was getting into. But I'm ready."



Javon Patterson - Ole Miss junior OL

"My cousin plays for them, Jesse Jackson. You know me and him go at it, we joke, things like that. It's a big game, it's still an SEC game, but it's a big game, a big rivalry."

#14 Mississippi State hosts Ole Miss Thursday at 6:30pm. The Egg Bowl will be televised on ESPN.

