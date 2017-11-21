25 YEARS LATER: First Responder recalls events of 1992 tornado outbreak

Tuesday marked 25 years since a string of deadly tornadoes ripped through 13 states, killing 26 people.

One of the deadliest, hitting here in the Magnolia State.

Mother nature unleashed a total of 94 tornadoes that late November 21 and early November 22 in 1992, leaving damage that former firefighter and EMT Alton Webb hopes to never see again.

"If you've ever been to where you felt like something was terribly wrong, that was the night that it felt terribly wrong," Webb described.

At the time, Webb was the volunteer firefighter and EMT for the Robin Hood Fire Department just south of Brandon -- a town that would be in the path of a tornado that would move 121 miles in just two and a half hours.

A half mile wide F-4 tornado that claimed the lives of 12 and injured more than a 100.

"A Rankin County deputy that I know real well, that survived and still see from time to time at the Waffle House, we carried him out on a door because we had run out of back boards."

Webb says getting to Duncan Mobile Home Park was a battle. More than 30 mobile homes were destroyed at that park.

"We just had to cut a path to get in to even get to where most of the destruction was," recalled Webb.

Communication was limited to the point where Webb says getting back-up or a warning out wasn't an option.

"When a tornado warning is issued for Rankin County, I get it about six directions at one time." said Webb said. "Back then, you had TV and if you didn't have power, you didn't have that."

Now that technology has progressed, Webb feels more confident in the job a first responder can accomplish in a natural disaster, but he says he hopes to never see a night like November 21, 1992 ever again.

