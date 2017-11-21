Man killed in motorcycle accident

A man was killed in a motorcycle accident just after 6 p.m. on Frontage Road in Madison. The driver of a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling northbound on the East Frontage Road of I-55 just south of Madison Avenue.

Police say the driver, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, lost control of the motorcycle, striking the left concrete curb of the roadway, skidding into the median between northbound I-55 and the East Frontage Road. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle during the accident. He was taken to the UMMC but was pronounced dead upon his arrival.

The driver is not being identified at this time as the family and friends are still being notified. The accident remains under investigation by the Traffic Division of the Madison Police Department.

