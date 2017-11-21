4th annual "Sleep Out to Help the Homeless" at Pittman Park

Mississippi MOVE, Mississippi Greek Weekend, and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity hosted their fourth annual "Sleep Out to Help the Homeless" Tuesday at Pittman Park (formerly known as Poindexter Park).

The "Sleep Out" is meant to demonstrate what it's like for homeless people who have to sleep out in the cold, when they aren't able to find a shelter.

Quontarious McClinton became homeless after he got out of jail and didn't have anywhere to go. Luckily, he was able to enroll in a program that helped him get on his feet.

Others aren't so lucky.

"Some people's hearts can't bear to see people like that, laying out in the grass, and sleeping out in the cold," said McClinton.

Mac Epps organizes the Sleep Out and each year invites the homeless and needy to come out and get a hot meal and some supplies.

"You have a lot of folks out here who are in need of resources, and maybe some might be in need of counseling and some type of social welfare assistance, to get them where they need to be," said Epps.

Epps also hopes that coming to this event, and sleeping outside at the park, will help people understand that homeless people are just that: people.

"Trading places with someone else will give you an opportunity and a shot to see the hell they have to walk in, the situations they have to deal with," said McClinton.

Monday - the day before this event - a 60-year-old homeless man was shot and killed on Robinson Road.

"The gentleman that was killed, you know, he's not a vagrant. He's not a bum. He was a homeless gentleman. He's probably someone's father, someone's grandfather. And that person right now is missing their loved one," said Epps, who added that the homeless are often viewed as a vulnerable population.

Epps also reminds people to be appreciative of what you have.

He says if you're in good health and sound mind, then you're able to give back.

You can go to MSMove.org to make a monetary donation, or to find out where you can bring non-perishable items, clothing, and toiletries to give to the homeless and needy.

