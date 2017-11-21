3A South State Preview: Hazlehurst - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

3A South State Preview: Hazlehurst

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Hazlehurst will play in the 3A South State Championship for the first time since 2013. The Indians held off a Forest charge this past Friday to win 34-28.

Nick Ducote covered the matchup, he asked Todd McDaniel about the win and moving a step closer to the state finals.

Hazlehurst hosts Jefferson Davis County on Friday night.

