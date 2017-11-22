New overnight on WLBT: Possible deadly crash in Jackson

We'll have a live report from the scene of what appears to be a deadly accident.

It's one of the busiest travel days of the year. We'll have you covered from the friendly skies to the crowded interstates.

We have more information regarding a Mississippi man who's body found wrapped in carpet and dumped in New Orleans.

How's our Turkey Day forecast looking? Heather's weather will be on the minute you join us.

See you in 10.

~Joy