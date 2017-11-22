One dead, one injured after north Jackson wreck

One person is dead this morning after a crash in north Jackson.

According to Jackson police, a silver sedan was driving at a high rate of speed when it collided with the light pole.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the passenger was pronounced dead on scene.

This wreck happened on Livingston and Northside Drive.

Entergy is working to replace the pole.

They cut off power along Northside Drive for over 2,000 customers east of Lake Hico, but it has since been turned back on and there are only about 100 people without power now.

We will update as soon as we know if there were any other injuries.

