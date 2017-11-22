Police identify victim killed in north Jackson crash

One person is dead after a crash in north Jackson Wednesday morning.

Jackson police have identified the victim as 19-year-old Jamari Bryant. Police say the driver was driving a silver sedan at a high rate of speed when it collided with the light pole on Livingston Road and Northside Drive.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and Bryant, the passenger, was pronounced dead on scene.

