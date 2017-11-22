Bolivar Co.15-year-old missing, could be in danger

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old from Bolivar County.

Jordan Nicole Thompson is described as a white female, five feet, nine inches tall weighing 125 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a maroon Mississippi State University shirt, blue jeans, pink shirt and a dark blue North Face jacket with lime green inner layer.

She was last seen Tuesday, November 21 at about 5:00 p.m. in the 2300 block of Highway 61 traveling south near the Boyle Community in Bolivar County.

Thompson was with a white male with brown hair. They were seen driving a gray or silver Nissan Maxima or Altima.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jordan Nicole Thompson contact the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department at 662-843-5378.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.