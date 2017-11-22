UPDATE: Bolivar Co.missing 15-year-old found safe - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

UPDATE: Bolivar Co.missing 15-year-old found safe

BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old Jordan Nicole Thompson from Bolivar County.

MBI says the girl has been located and is safe.

