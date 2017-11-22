Stores open on Thanksgiving Day

If you need to make a last minute run to the store tomorrow, we've got you covered! Here is a list of the stores that won't have their doors locked on Thanksgiving Day in our area.

GROCERY STORES:

Walmart: 6 p.m.

Kroger: 6 a.m.- 4 p.m. (hours may vary depending on store)

Kmart: 6 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Target: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

RETAIL STORES:

Bass Pro Shops: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m

Belk: 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Best Buy: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to midnight

Dick’s Sporting Goods: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Game Stop: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

JCPenney: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl’s: 5 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Macy’s: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Michaels: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Opens at 5 p.m. for Rewards members.

Toys R Us: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

ULTA: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

PHARMACY'S:

Walgreens: Varies by location

CVS Pharmacy: (hours not yet announced)

Fred’s Pharmacy: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rite Aid: Hours vary by location (most stores open)

