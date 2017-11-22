Feeding the hungry during the holidays

For many of us, Thanksgiving will be spent with family and friends eating until we are almost too full to shop, but that won't be the case for everyone. In fact, Stewpot in Jackson expects more than a hundred people will show up to get a holiday meal.

The Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated has been donating food and their time to Stewpot for more than 10 years and they're just one of many organizations that will put their services to use this holiday season.

"This year we are going to have the Butterflies that are going to be preparing our the meal for us," said Director of Stewpot's Volunteer Services, Tara Lindsey. "They are going to serve to everybody on Thanksgiving. They'll get the same traditional Thanksgiving dinner that you and I have with our families."

Getting involved in community service is important, organizers tell 3 on your side, as it helps all of us to remember we have a lot to be thankful for every day.

"For our guys, the Jackson Kappa League, we want them to see that they are blessed," said Jackson Kappa League Co-Lead Adviser, Curtis Webb. "The only way they can see that is by coming out to help those who are less fortunate."

Stewpot says in the last few days they've given out 400 Thanksgiving baskets, that's where families pick up everything they need for free to be able to make a holiday meal at home.

It's not just the holidays that Stewpot is busy giving out food, so anytime you have any non-perishable food items that you can donate it's always appreciated.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.