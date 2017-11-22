Law officers sport beards for "No Shave November"

The men of Richland PD are getting some double takes these days and a little extra attention from their wives. It's all because of their new look, full beards.

The city's law officers put down their razors for a good cause. Richland police officers were allowed to defy general orders to help raise money to fight cancer. It is "No Shave November", and they need your help.

Twenty three law officers and employees of the department are enduring the itch to grow their beards and awareness. But most importantly, raising money for Fight Colorectal Cancer, the Prevent Cancer Foundation, and St Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

"Being a cancer survivor it wasn't as bad as some people I see out there," said Sgt. Marion Overby.

He had been working with the department for about eight years when he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

"For my birthday my wife got me a massage, and the masseuse actually found a lump in my throat, said Overby. "At the end of December 2009 into January 2010, they removed my thyroid. One piece, one surgery, and the second piece they went ahead and removed the whole thing".

From officers to court services and beyond, the men grow their beards because cancer has touched many people in their lives.

"My father had colon cancer years ago, and I have a couple of aunts that had cancer and stuff," said Lt. David East. "So I'm really kind of emotional about that. But I try to help as best I can".

Assistant Chief Terry Aldridge has had friends who had cancer, some didn't survive, others are still in the battle. He wore a beard until he got into law enforcement and is glad to be able to get the chance to do it again at least for a little while.

"We have one lady that works for the city, and she's battling it right now. So this is for her," said Aldridge.

Many have found that women not only love a man in uniform but with a new bad boy look.

"My wife seems to like it lately so that's good," added East. And it kinda keeps my face warm in this cool air we've got going on right now."

"I'm a big supporter of St. Jude's Hospital anyway," added Aldridge. "So when I found out that I could do this and be able to grow a beard that my wife loves, I figured hey why not?"

The challenge ends November 30.

You can visit no-shave.org /team/RPD_2017 for more information and to make a donation or go to the Richland Police Department Facebook page.

