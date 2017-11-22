New judge for Hinds D.A. Rankin case

There are new developments in the criminal case against Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler-Smith. The D-A is facing charges in Rankin County for stalking, robbery and domestic violence. Now, we're learning the case could be delayed once again.

Before a hearing Wednesday, Rankin County Circuit Court Judge John Emfinger announced that his daughter had ties to the Attorney General's office, who is prosecuting D-A Smith's case. He said she was an intern there, and between 2014, and 2016 she sat in on a meeting involving Christopher Butler.

Earlier this year D.A. Smith was acquited on state charges of aiding a defendant, in a case involving Butler.

His first trial ended in a mistrial on those charges.

Defense attorneys were then given a minute to decide if they would enter a motion to recuse the judge, which they agreed to do.

"As far as appealing if something were to happen and we needed to appeal the issue later we've waived it so when we're in doubt, we try to do the most cautious and conservative thing which is to go ahead and have another judge be assigned," said defense attorney Vicki Gilliam.

Judge Emfinger said he would now return the case to lead Judge William Chapman who will have to re-assign the case.

The trial was originally set for January 29 of next year. That date will likely change once a new judge is assigned.

