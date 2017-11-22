Small businesses put in extra prep for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday

A weekend of sales and shopping is on the calendar for many folks. Small businesses have already made their list and checked it twice ahead of the holiday rush.

Wednesday was a quiet day in Olde Towne Clinton. But the small shops and owners like Beth Shores are gearing up for a busy weekend.



"We're up against the computer," said Paxton Peak owner Beth Shores. "There's no way around it. A lot of people, probably more do their shopping online. And so it is good to know what's going on out there. I think a lot of times there's no way we can compete with that."



With a couple of years of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday under her belt, she's putting strategy to work.



"I might look back to last year's sales and what not to see where I can learn from that, if I need to get more of something or a little bit less of something," added Shores. "As you can tell, a lot of research really."



A couple of doors down, Winstead Clothing Company opened at the start of 2017.



"It's my first Black Friday and Small Business Saturday to go through," said owner Davis Winstead. "So, I'm just tightening my belt, gearing up, going to be here, and hope that people are coming in and that they'll be gracious and patient with me."



If you ask either shop how they'll compete, they know it's about offering something more.



"Customer service is the big part of it," said Winstead.



Clinton's not the only small town asking folks to consider "shopping small" this weekend. The heart of the message remains the same on any main street in the state.



"When you shop locally, your taxes stay in your community," noted T.J. McSparrin, Clinton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. "When your taxes stay here, your infrastructure is better. You're also investing in those businesses that have invested in your community."

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

