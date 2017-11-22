6A North State Championship preview: Madison Central VS. Starkvi - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

6A North State Championship preview: Madison Central VS. Starkville

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
STARKVILLE, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

This week's official game of the week is actually at Pearl, but Madison Central is the other 6A area team still fighting to make it to Oxford. The Jags will travel to Starkville and face the 12 and 2 Yellow Jackets. These two teams have already met once this season, Madison Central fell short 14-6.

