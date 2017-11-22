MSU and Ole Miss meet in Starkville for the 114th Egg Bowl

Thursday marks the 114th meeting between Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Matt Luke was 2 and 2 in this game as a Rebel center. Now he's a head coach, but his Egg Bowl roots run even deeper.

"One cool thing, my brother, we were playing in Jackson. I just remember being at that game and him running for a couple of touchdowns," Luke said. "I think the Clarion Ledger had the next day 'The Gospel According to Luke'."

On the other side, Anthony Dixon will be roaming the State sideline. MSU's all-time leading rusher serves as a mentor for the 2017 Bulldogs. It won't take you too long to guess Boobie's favorite Egg Bowl memory.

"You know, playing that last game, getting the record. Struggling in the first half, I think I only had 20 yards," Dixon said. "My last run, me jumping over the guy and then Coach taking me out of the game. And they had the 'From Dixon with Love' banner floating around the stadium."

On Thursday, the pen of Egg Bowl fate will write a new chapter in the golden book.

