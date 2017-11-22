Jackson man shot on Silas Brown Street - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson man shot on Silas Brown Street

Posted by Howard Ballou, News Anchor
Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A 32-year-old Jackson man was shot in the arm behind a church on Silas Brown Street Wednesday night.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. near the Family Dollar Store on University Boulevard.

When officers responded to the business, the victim told them he had been shot down the street from the business behind a church on Silas Brown Street

He said the shooter was in a dark-colored vehicle. The victim was able to walk to the Family Dollar where he was able to get help.

Officers canvassed the area but were not able to locate the primary scene.  

The victim was transported to an area hospital with what appeared to be nonlife-threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Police or call Crime Stoppers.

