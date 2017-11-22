Volunteers feed needy in memory of homeless shooting victim

Jackson Police are searching for leads to help them find the person who shot and killed a 60-year-old homeless man Monday. Police say Terry Gunn was found on the floor inside the Citgo Gas station on Raymond Road. Jackson Street Ministries volunteers say they would feed Gunn and fellowship with him once a week. Tonight, they continue their mission in his memory.

PREVIOUS STORY: Terry Gunn: A Life Remembered

PREVIOUS STORY: 60-year-old shot multiple times by masked man chasing him with rifle

On Thanksgiving Eve, more than a dozen folks braved the cold weather to go out and feed the homeless in Jackson, a service they don't take lightly.

“We don't need them to see us. When we get off the bus we want them to see Christ,” said volunteer Rhonda Mangold.

Jackson Street Ministries, which is made up of several churches in central Mississippi, put together the outreach event.

“Broadmoor Baptist provided the bus and the sandwiches, and Burgers and Blues provided hot soup,” said volunteer Steve Ingram.

“This is a blessing to a lot of people out here especially to me when you're homeless,” said displaced woman.

The ministry is no stranger to helping feed the needy. Every Wednesday volunteers provide free food and spiritual guidance to the community. Ministry members say that is where they met Terry Gunn. The homeless man was shot and killed Monday south Jackson. While volunteers pray that Jackson Police find and arrest his killer soon, they will continue feeding the folks physically and spiritually.

“We are never going to stop, we're going to keep on going. We hope that the tragedy and loss of Terry Gunn will serve some good to bring others to Christ,” Ingram said.