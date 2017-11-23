West Jackson Family Dollar robbed - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

West Jackson Family Dollar robbed

Jackson Police are investigating a business robbery at the Family Dollar in the 500 block of Nakoma Dr. 

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., three masked black males armed with handguns entered the store and ordered the customers to move towards one side.  The suspects then demanded money from the cashier.  

One of the suspects went behind the counter, took the cash drawer and all three later fled the store running westward with an undetermined amount of cash. 

Two of the suspects wore dark clothing and the other wore a lighter colored warmup suit. No one was injured during the incident.  

The store has surveillance and Investigators are attempting to review the footage. 

