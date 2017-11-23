JPD is making shoppers prepared during "Operation Safe Shop"

Holiday shopping season for 2017 is here and as a result, the Jackson Police Department will begin its annual "Operation Safe Shop" procedure now until December 31.

Numerous officers will be assigned throughout the city in the shopping areas, actively flashing "blue lights" patrolling for increased visibility and safety during all shopping hours.

JPD is offering the following suggestions to shoppers:

Always be aware of your surroundings. Do not allow cell phones and other electronic devices to distract you.

Park in well lit areas when possible and try to shop with a buddy or group.

Do not leave your vehicle running and unattended.

Secure your vehicle and do not leave any valuables in plain view.

Do not leave extra keys inside your vehicle. A break- in could become a vehicle theft.

Avoid making multiple trips to and from your vehicle with packages. If you must, try to secure those items in the trunk, when possible.

Do not carry cash or other noticeable valuables in your hand.

Avoid carrying larges purses or handbags.

Safeguard your credit or debit card information when checking out.

Look out for fellow shoppers to help keep them safe. If you see suspicious activity or someone in distress, say something.

If you or anyone you know becomes a victim of a crime, report it to an officer. If there is no

officer nearby, call 911 immediately then find a safe place to wait for help to arrive.

