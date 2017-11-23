Homeless and less fortunate remembered on Thanksgiving by Salvation Army volunteers

While many of us enjoyed a Thanksgiving Day of leisure with family, others in the community got up early and went to work. Not on their job but for the less fortunate.

Volunteers with the Salvation Army made sure the needy also enjoyed a warm holiday feast.

"It's just a blessing to be a blessing," said Cynthia O'Bannon, while slicing apple pie and placing them into Styrofoam containers.

She is a member of Holy Ghost Baptist Church in Clinton and one about 160 Salvation Army volunteers preparing meals for the less fortunate and homeless in Jackson.

This is the fifth year she, her husband Roland and their two children have arrived early at the Salvation Army gym to serve others.

"We come back," said O'Bannon. "It's just a joy to see and to help and to prepare to go out with a heart of giving and volunteering and serving."

15-year-old Ryan Fields is across the table from his father Steve adding plastic utensils and condiments to the food container at the end of the assembly line of volunteers.

Inside are turkey, dressing, gravy, green beans and sweet potatoes.

The Clinton Christian Academy sophomore could have been at home waiting for the football game and dinner but was eager to return with his family to share his time.

"It was great last year. I wanted to do it again," said Fields. "We get to go home and eat while they're outside and they need help. So we just pack and get them food because it's the right thing to do".

The Salvation Army prepared 1,400 meals to serve this Thanksgiving Day.

Lolita Morales, who retired from the U.S. Army Reserves, is one of the drivers delivering 972 Thanksgiving meals.

Volunteers crammed the front, back seat and trunk of her car with 101 meals to be delivered to care facilities and homes. She has two locations, a residential care home and a Jackson apartment complex.

"I normally ring the bell for Salvation Army trying to raise money for the homeless but this year decided to do food delivery and it's a great job. It's a great opportunity," said Morales.

After hours of cooking and preparation it is then served to grateful recipients in the fellowship hall.

"It means a lot to these families that someone else took their time to prepare a meal for them," said Salvation Army Lt. Jessica Hedgren. "So that they could eat on this special day that they may not have had food today".

Some have come here alone but share this meal with new friends and volunteers, reminded of the gift of food and sharing.

"We would not be able to do this on our own," added Hedgren. "So without the support and the help of these community volunteers, we just wouldn't be able to do it. We we are just very blessed and thankful".

