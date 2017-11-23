GOOD STORY: AMR helps connect families for Thanksgiving

American Medical Response is helping reunite families this holiday.

On Thursday, AMR paramedics used ambulances to provide free transportation of nursing home patients to their families and relatives. The service is provided every Thanksgiving to people who otherwise wouldn't be able to connect with their loved ones.

On this Thanksgiving, Charles Kelly was taken from the State Veterans home to his sister's house. There he was greeted by his wife and family members.

They plan to spend the day eating, watching football and just enjoying each others' company.

"Important just to know they want me because they didn't have to come get me they could have left me at the nursing home where I was but they thought enough to come get me so that's enough to tell you something that they thought about me."



This is the 26th year AMR has provided the transportation service on Thanksgiving. This year they provided rides to 8 nursing home patients in the Jackson metro.

