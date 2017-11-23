Authorities investigate apparent opioid overdose death

Authorities are investigating an apparent opioid overdose related death near Raymond.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Officials and MS Bureau of Narcotics Agents responded to Justin Lane near Raymond after receiving the call around 9:30 am on Thanksgiving Day.



“We are seeing an increase in the number of these type calls in the metro area”, said Major Pete Luke. “Stricter regulations and having available treatment for users is crucial”, said Luke.



Hinds County Coroner, Sharon Grisham Stewart, has been notified to assist in this case.

