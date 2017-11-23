Jail guard arrested for attempting to bring drugs, cell phones in detention center

Hinds County Sheriff’s Special Operations Investigators arrested a detention officer Thanksgiving afternoon for attempting to bring in drugs and other contraband to the Raymond Detention Center.



According to Major Pete Luke, deputies recovered multiple cell phones and chargers, Spice, Xanax, PCP and Tobacco.



29-year-old Marcus Jackson, of Jackson, was booked on multiple felony charges including possession of a controlled S=substance with intent to distribute in a correctional facility.



Jackson has only been employed for about a month and had not made it through his probationary period.



