MSU QB Nick Fitzgerald carted off field after brutal leg injury

STARKVILLE, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald left the field on a cart in the 1st quarter of the Egg Bowl. 

Fitzgerald suffered what appeared to be a significant injury to his right leg. An air cast was placed on his leg before leaving the field.

Players from Mississippi State and Ole Miss took a knee as trainers tended to Fitzgerald. Keytaon Thompson replaced Fitzgerald at quarterback.

Fitzgerald tweeted to State fans a short time later:

The Bulldogs trailed the Rebels 7-0 at the time of Fitzgerald's injury. 

