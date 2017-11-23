MSU QB Nick Fitzgerald carted off field after brutal leg injury

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald left the field on a cart in the 1st quarter of the Egg Bowl.

Fitzgerald suffered what appeared to be a significant injury to his right leg. An air cast was placed on his leg before leaving the field.

Players from Mississippi State and Ole Miss took a knee as trainers tended to Fitzgerald. Keytaon Thompson replaced Fitzgerald at quarterback.

Fitzgerald tweeted to State fans a short time later:

I’ll be back stronger and better than ever! I love all my Hailstate fam and all I want right now is for all of y’all to ring your bells as loud as you can and support this team to a huge egg bowl win! #HaiIState — Nick Fitzgerald (@nickfitz07) November 24, 2017

The Bulldogs trailed the Rebels 7-0 at the time of Fitzgerald's injury.

