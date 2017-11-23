SLIDESHOW: Ole Miss Rebels win Egg Bowl rivalry 31-28 over MSU

The Ole Miss Rebels have defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 31-28 in this year's Egg Bowl rivalry.

Thursday marked the 114th meeting between Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Just after the game started, Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald left the field on a cart in the 1st quarter of the Egg Bowl. Fitzgerald suffered what appeared to be a significant injury to his right leg. An air cast was placed on his leg before leaving the field.

Players from Mississippi State and Ole Miss took a knee as trainers tended to Fitzgerald.

Keytaon Thompson replaced Fitzgerald at quarterback.

The Rebels went on to defeat the Bulldogs 31-28 to take the Golden Egg back to Oxford.

