Ole Miss upsets #14 Mississippi State 31-28 in Egg Bowl

#14 Mississippi State entered the Egg Bowl as a double digit favorite. The Bulldogs suffered a double whammy on Thursday. Nick Fitzgerald was injured and Ole Miss upset MSU 31-28.

Fitzgerald suffered the injury in the 1st quarter. He would leave the game on a cart but came back on crutches in the 2nd half. Breeland Speaks & DeMarquis Gates made the tackle on the play, Speaks commented on the play after the game

Fitzgerald went down after this play. Carted off the field. Doesn't look good

A.J. Brown shined in his hometown. He had 6 catches for 167 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Jordan Ta'amu played well in his Egg Bowl debut: 247 passing yds and 2 scores. Jordan Wilkins had a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

Ole Miss led 24-6 at one point, MSU made a charge in the final 5 minutes. Kylin Hill's 30 yd TD made it 31-21, a Keytaon Thompson sneak made it 31-28.

But the Rebels recovered a onside kick to secure the victory. Ole Miss finishes the season 6-6, Matt Luke coached his way into possibly having the interim tag taken off. The Gulfport native has the support of players and coaches.

.@Brown1arthur loves Matt Luke and wants him to be his head coach

Mississippi State finishes the season 8-4. We'll find out December 3rd where the Bulldogs will go bowling.

