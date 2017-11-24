Jackson police officer nearly shot during traffic stop; suspects on run

Jackson police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened in south west Jackson.

The shooting happened during a traffic stop shortly after 3:00 a.m.

As the officer approached the car, the passenger was acting suspicious. That passenger produced a handgun and pointed it at officer.

The officer fired shots at the car just as the car sped away.

Thankfully, the officer was not injured but was taken to the hospital for observation.

Right now, we do not know if the suspect in the car was shot.

There is a BOLO out for the vehicle and the suspects.

??BOLO??2015 Red Chevy Cruz, MS license plate RHE 275–occupied by two unidentified WM. Passenger in the vehicle pointed a handgun at an officer during a traffic stop on Bienville Dr. Officer discharged his service weapon and the vehicle fled. No injuries reported at this time. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) November 24, 2017

The car police are looking for is late model red Chevy Cruz with the tags RHE275. It is occupied with two white males.

Anyone who finds the car, or has information is asked to contact police.

