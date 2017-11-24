One in custody, vehicle found after traffic stop shooting

Jackson police recovered the car used in the traffic-stop shooting early this morning. One man was arrested.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.

The shooting happened during a traffic stop shortly after 3:00 a.m.

As the officer approached the car, the passenger was acting suspicious. That passenger produced a handgun and pointed it at officer.

The officer fired shots at the car just as the car sped away.

Thankfully, the officer was not injured but was taken to the hospital for observation.

Right now, we do not know if the suspect in the car was shot.

Two white males are the suspects.

Anyone who finds the car, or has information is asked to contact police.

