Police identify second suspect arrested in officer involved shooting

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to an officer involved shooting Friday morning.

Police say 24-year-old Christopher Harvey was driving the red Chevy Cruz involved in the incident, which has since been recovered.

20-year-old Matthew Tate, who police say fired shots at an officer, was taken into custody after he was seen walking on Cooper Road in south Jackson. He appeared to have an injury to his head.

Both suspects have been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.

The shooting happened early Friday morning, around 3:00 a.m., when an officer tried to make a routine traffic stop on the car.

As the officer approached the car, the passenger, Tate, reportedly began acting suspicious. Police say he then produced a handgun, pointed it at the officer and fired shots.

The officer fired shots at the car just as it sped away. Thankfully, the officer was not injured but was taken to the hospital for observation.

Tate was taken to the hospital for treatment of the unknown injury, which police say appears to be non-life threatening.

We will update this developing story as soon as we know more.

