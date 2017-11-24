Police: Suspect wanted for shooting at officer during traffic stop arrested

Jackson police recovered the car used in the traffic-stop shooting early this morning. Both suspects have now been arrested.

Matthew Tate was taken into custody. The name of the other man detained has not yet been released by police.

Tate was seen by a police officer, walking on Cooper Road in south Jackson. He appeared to have an injury to his head.

Early Friday morning, around 3:00 a.m. an officer tried to make a routine traffic stop.

As the officer approached the car, the passenger in the vehicle began acting suspicious. That passenger produced a handgun and pointed it at officer.

The officer fired shots at the car just as the car sped away.

Thankfully, the officer was not injured but was taken to the hospital for observation.

It is unclear if the suspect in the car was shot.

Tate is being transported for treatment of the unknown injury, which police say appears to be non-life threatening.

We will update this developing story as soon as we know more.

