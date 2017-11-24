Two arrested for shooting at JPD officer

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to an officer involved shooting Friday morning.

Police say 24-year-old Christopher Harvey was driving the red Chevy Cruz involved in the incident, which was recovered a short time later on McCluer Road.

20-year-old Matthew Tate, who police say fired shots at an officer, was taken into custody after he was seen walking on Cooper Road in south Jackson. He appeared to have an injury to his head.

Both suspects have been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.

The shooting happened early Friday morning, around 3:00 a.m., when an officer tried to make a routine traffic stop on the car.

As the officer approached the car, the passenger, Tate, reportedly began acting suspicious. Police say he then produced a .40 caliber handgun, pointed it at the officer and fired shots.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said, "The officer was able to retreat away from the vehicle at which time he discharged his service weapon several times at these individuals occupying the vehicle as well. The vehicle was able to flee the scene."

The officer fired shots at the car just as it sped away. Thankfully, the officer was not injured but was taken to the hospital for observation.

Tate was taken to the hospital for treatment of the unknown injury, which police say appears to be non-life threatening.

This marks the third officer involved shooting in Jackson in just over a week. Although officers train and prepare for violent confrontations like this, they never know when or where they're going to happen.

Chief Lee Vance says JPD officers receive firearms training every quarter.

"Every minute of everyday you have to be mentally prepared to do your duty, if you have to you got to be mentally prepared to defend somebody else's life. We don't want it to happen, it's just part of the job."

As part of protocol, Jackson police officers are put on paid leave after shootings of this nature, while an internal and criminal investigation is conducted

The investigation is ongoing.

