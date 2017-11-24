Man wanted after multiple people shot at Brookhaven night club

Multiple people were shot at a Brookhaven night club early Friday morning.

The Brookhaven Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Justin Anderson.

Anderson is wanted for questioning in the shooting of multiple people at the Oasis Club on Martin Street at South First Street.

On Friday morning, police received calls of shots being fired at the Oasis, with multiple people injured.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Anderson should contact the Brookhaven police department at 601-833-2424.

Anderson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.