Police search for suspect in deadly Brookhaven nightclub shooting

A Thanksgiving party turned deadly, leaving one person dead and 6 others injured after a shooting at a Brookhaven nightclub early Friday morning.

Gunshots rang out just after midnight at the Oasis Club. Now, police are on the hunt for Justin Anderson. He is wanted for questioning in connection to the deadly shooting.

Residents and police in Brookhaven are fed up with the senseless violence in their community.

“You don't know what people did out in these streets and you go to these clubs. There is just no organization here. Nobody trying to help nobody. Everybody wants to see everybody down,” said Kenny Dixon, who lives just blocks away from where the shooting happened.

According to Brookhaven police, Anderson reportedly got into an argument with another person inside club and it escalated to gunfire. Five of the seven victims shot were treated and released. One person is still in the hospital in stable condition.

Police now have warrants out for Anderson and they consider him armed and dangerous. They also admit he's no stranger to crime.

“He is in trouble all the time. We already have aggravated assault warrant out on him. He has now been upgraded to murder when the subject passed away early this morning. I'm not going to release the name of the victim. This will give the family time to get everything together. We're dealing with something on Thanksgiving that a family shouldn't have to deal with. It is just tough,” said Collins.

The nightclub shooting is the second mass shooting in Lincoln County this year. Back in May, eight people, including a sheriff's deputy, were killed during a shooting rampage. Corey Godbolt was arrested and charged for the murders.

“It is a tragedy. I hate that it happened, but Mississippi is like any other state. I hate that it happened,” said resident Frank Smith.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Anderson should contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424. Anderson should be considered armed and dangerous.

