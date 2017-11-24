UPDATE: One dead, six injured in Brookhaven nightclub shooting

One person is dead and 6 others injured after a shooting at a Brookhaven nightclub early Friday morning.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the person who was killed. Of those injured, one is still hospitalized and the others have since been treated and released.

The Brookhaven Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Justin Anderson, who is wanted for questioning in the shooting at the Oasis Club on Martin Street at South First Street.

On Friday morning, police received calls of shots being fired at the Oasis with multiple people injured.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Anderson should contact the Brookhaven police department at 601-833-2424. Anderson should be considered armed and dangerous.

