Crystal Springs man arrested, accused of stalking women

A Richland man was arrested for stalking and disturbing the peace.

In a joint effort between the Richland police department and the Brandon police department.

Robert C. Lang of Crystal Springs, was arrested on November 22 with help from the Crystal Springs Police Department.

Lang was charged with 3 counts of stalking and 2 counts of disturbing the peace. He is being held in the Rankin County Jail under a total of $50,000 bond.

He was arrested due to complaints in both cities of stalking women in local stores and making unwanted advances or comments.

There could be more charges forthcoming and both agencies are asking for help from anyone with information regarding these or similar incidents.

Please contact the Richland Police Department, the Brandon Police Department, or the local law enforcement agency where the incident you experienced may have occurred.

