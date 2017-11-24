Belzoni man arrested in series of bomb threats in Greenwood

Greenwood Police Chief Raymond Moore and members of a multi-jurisdictional task force announced the arrest of a Belzoni man in connection with a series of bomb threats called into the Milwaukee Tool Plant in Greenwood.

20-year-old Ottowa Anderson, of 209 Central Avenue, Belzoni, has been charged with eight counts of false reporting of explosives and weapons of mass destruction. Anderson is being held at the Leflore County Jail on $10,000 bond per count, a total of $80,000.

Each count carries penalties of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

