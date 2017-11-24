Deputies recover stolen car and JPS computers inside

Hinds County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene of a car crash at I-20 and Ellis Avenue.

The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a white 1996 Toyota Avalon for no tag on Hwy 80 in west Jackson, when the driver refused to stop. The deputy called off the chase due to the amount of traffic on the roadway.

The vehicle lost control on the exit ramp from I-20 East to Ellis Avenue. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

Two suspects fled the scene running towards Raymond Road.

The Toyota was listed as stolen through the Jackson Police Department and deputies discovered 3 laptop computers belonging to Murrah High School inside the vehicle.

It is unclear if the computers were reported stolen.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.