Jackson police investigate two evening business robberies

Jackson police are investigating two business robberies that occurred Friday evening.

The first occurred just after 5:30 pm at the Citgo gas station on Medgar Evers Blvd. Police say a black man wearing a mask and gloves along with a red hoodie top, hat and camo pants entered the store.

That's when he pulled out a gun and demanded money from the store clerk.

The store clerk managed to wrestle the weapon away from the suspect just before the ran from the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

The second occurred just after 7:30pm at the Discount Liquor on Northside Drive.

Police say two black men, one wearing a mask, entered the store armed with handguns and robbed the store clerk of her personal handgun and cash before taking an undetermined amount of cash belonging to the store, along with a second handgun.

The suspects also attempted to access the safe after dragging the clerk to the rear but their attempt was unsuccessful. They later left in gray minivan.

The clerk received a minor abrasion from the assault.

Police say the Citgo did having working surveillance which is being reviewed, but the Discount Liquor did not.

Anyone with information regarding either of these crimes is asked to contact police or call Crime Stoppers.

These investigations are ongoing.

