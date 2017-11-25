Simmons wins 39th straight game, advances to 1A State Championship

It's all about the Simmons streak in 1A. The Blue Devils won their 39th straight game and continued their three-peat dreams.

They trailed Okolona by 14 in the 1st quarter but rallied to win 20-14 in the 1A North State Championship.

14-0 Simmons will face 15-0 Nanih Waiya for the 1A State Championship. Kickoff is Friday at 11:00am at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

