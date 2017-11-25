Taylorsville beats Collins to advance to 2A State Championship

Taylorsville and Collins lit up the scoreboard in the 2A South State Championship. The Tartars beat the Tigers 48-32 to advance to the state finals for the first time since 2007.

They will face Winona for the 2A gold ball on Friday, December 1st at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:00pm

