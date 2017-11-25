Jefferson Davis County rallies from 16 down to beat Hazlehurst

Hazlehurst had the momentum and a 16-0 halftime lead in the 3A South State Championship. But Jefferson Davis County showed why they are 14 and 1.

The Jaguars scored 26 unanswered points to beat the Indians 26-16. JDC advances to the state finals in their first season of existence.

They'll face Yazoo County on Saturday, December 2nd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is at 11:00am.

