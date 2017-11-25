Madison Central falls to Starkville 27-24 in 6A North State Championship

Madison Central's bad luck in North State continued on Friday. The Jaguars made their 8th appearance in this game in the last 10 seasons. MC has lost on all 8 occasions.

Starkville took a 27-24 lead late in the 4th quarter, but the Jags had one more chance to win. But a turnover in the final minute would give the Yellowjackets the 6A North State Championship.

The Jackets advance to the state finals in the first season under former JSU standout Chris Jones. They will face Pearl Friday, December 1st at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:00pm.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.