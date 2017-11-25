Pearl mauls Meridian to advance to 6A State Championship

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Pearl's undefeated run continues in dominating fashion. The Pirates mauled Meridian 52 - 12 to advance to the 6A state finals for the 2nd straight season.
John Perry's crew improve to 14-0. They'll look to run the table Friday, December 1st in Oxford.
Pearl will face Starkville for the 6A State Championship. Kickoff is at 7:00pm at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.