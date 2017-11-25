Pearl mauls Meridian to advance to 6A State Championship

Pearl's undefeated run continues in dominating fashion. The Pirates mauled Meridian 52 - 12 to advance to the 6A state finals for the 2nd straight season.

John Perry's crew improve to 14-0. They'll look to run the table Friday, December 1st in Oxford.

Pearl will face Starkville for the 6A State Championship. Kickoff is at 7:00pm at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

